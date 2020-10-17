British Airways Starts Flying to Maldives Today! Get Your Tickets from Voyages Maldives

From 17th October, British Airways’ direct flights to Male` will be operated three times a week from London Heathrow- on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Direct flights back from the Maldives to London depart on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Voyages Maldives has been the General Sales Agent since the beginning of the flight operation to the Maldives. The company is also the General Sales Agent of Lufthansa, one of the biggest airlines in Europe, as well as Alitalia and Go Air.

Voyages also serve as the Passenger Sales Agent of Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Bangkok Airways and Maldivian.

Customers are encouraged to enquire as the company always looks for ways to expand their ticketing services. Phone: +960 332 2019.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives