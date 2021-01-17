Over MVR 240 Million Issued as Income Support Allowance

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that MVR 242.3 million has been spent as income support allowance to individuals whose jobs have been affected by the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statistics revealed by the Ministry, 17,410 citizens have received income support allowance provided by the government. Income support is given at the rate of MVR 5000 to those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and an amount summing up to MVR 5000 to those who earn less than MVR 5000 per month.

A study conducted by UNDP and the Economic Ministry found that the pandemic has affected the employment status of over 45,000 people in the Maldives. As such, since 20th May 2020, the government has been providing income support allowance under the government’s COVID-19 economic relief package to those who are unable to provide for themselves and their families.

Individuals who are eligible to receive income support include employees who have been terminated, placed on no-pay leave or suspended from their jobs. The individuals who are on probation and temporary positions also meet the requirements needed to receive the allowance. Eligible individuals must be between the ages of 18 and 65 years.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives