Al Shaali Marine Maldives Presents the Luxurious AS66 Super Yacht!

If you’re in the market for the ultimate luxury yacht, look no further. Al Shaali Marine Maldives has unveiled its AS66 Super Yacht, crafted for your supreme comfort.

Some of its striking features include:

Overall Length: 66 ft

Features 2 Guest Cabins

14-16 sitting area with Italian Silk leather and international grade cherry wood

Master Berth: Double bed with side cabinet and ensuite facility including shower and toilet system.

For enquiries about boats or other marine services, call 6646066 or email [email protected]

Al Shaali Marine Maldives Pvt Ltd. (ASMM) is a joint venture between Al Shaali Marine Dubai and Coastline Investments Pvt Ltd, Maldives. ASMM has been serving the Maldives for more than a decade.

The company manufactures a wide range of fibre vessels such as speed boats, local dhonis, and dinghies that can be customized to satisfy customers’ requirements both locally and overseas.

ASMM also provides boat repairs and refurbishments of boats’ structure and systems, with a wide range of boat types and brands, for providing maximum satisfaction to its customers. ASMM continues to prove itself in both local and global markets, achieving awards and certifications for its quality and standards.

