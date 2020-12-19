Ooredoo Strengthens Internet Infrastructure at Velana International Airport

Telecom giant Ooredoo has strengthened its internet infrastructure at Velana International Airport to cater to the increasing arrivals of tourists, ensuring that a great Internet experience is there to welcome them to the Maldives.

According to a tweet by Najib Khan, the CEO of Ooredoo Maldives, the internet infrastructure provided by the company is now 3x times at Velana International Airport, to provide guests with a great experience.

Maldives closed its borders in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. However, the destination reopened for international tourism to all nationalities from 15th July 2020. All visitors are granted a 30-day free on-arrival visa with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

Recently, Maldives celebrated the arrival of its 500,000th visitor of 2020, on 17th December.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives