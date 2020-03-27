Ooredoo Maldives offers 25% Bonus Data for Postpaid customers

Ooredoo Maldives extends a special offer to support its customers stay updated and connected with their loved ones during the COVID -19 pandemic, by providing 25% bonus data on all postpaid plans.

This special bonus aims to support customers who have exhausted their allowances towards the end of this month and will be renewed again for the month of April.

The company has also provided 25% additional data for its fixed broadband customers, as well as all prepaid customers.

To further support customers at this time, Ooredoo Maldives also committed that it will not disconnect services for customers who are unable to pay bills on time, during the month of March. This includes mobile,

fiber & wireless broadband, as well as small business customers whose livelihood has been impacted by Covid-19 related disruptions. The decision was made to ensure that all customers have uninterrupted, high quality and easy access to the latest information on Covid-19 related matters, and are able to keep in touch with friends and family at this time.

Ooredoo Maldives has taken several steps to support the ongoing measures to prevent Covid-19 in the nation and to meet the additional needs for mobile and the internet of our customers. Some of these measures include a partnership with the Ministry of Education to facilitate google classroom access to students, with 5GB additional data allowance, Covid-19 awareness through bulk SMS, customer dial tones, and multi-lingual social media communications in partnership with HPA, Maldives Red Crescent, Maldives Medical Association, MV+ and more, and Internet Support provided to Maldives Medical Association to facilitate online consultations for those who are in quarantine.

The company has also closed all Ooredoo Shops to support social distancing and strongly encourages customers to take advantage of its digital services on Ooredoo App at this time.

In the wake of the current situation, Ooredoo Maldives has also implemented a new work from home policy that enables staff to work from home.

Ooredoo Maldives will continue to work closely with the government of Maldives, HPA and other key stakeholders to support the nationwide awareness efforts for Covid-19.

Full details are available at the link below:

