The People’s Government of Yunnan Province of China donates supply of epidemic prevention materials

The People’s Government of Yunnan Province of the People’s Republic of China has donated epidemic prevention materials, in support and solidarity of the efforts of the Government of Maldives to combat against the rapid spread of COVID-19.

At a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry today, to hand over the donation of epidemic prevention materials from the People’s Government of Yunnan Province of China, Minister Shahid thanked Yunnan Province and the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its generous support during this difficult time. Minister Shahid also applauded the efforts of the Chinese government, including local authorities in combating the spread of the virus in China and sharing of expertise and best practices to those countries in need at this time of global distress.

Minister Shahid further emphasised the importance of international cooperation and maintaining collaborative efforts in controlling and preventing the spread of this pandemic.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador of China to the Maldives, H.E Zhang Lizhong reiterated the support of the Government of China in all efforts of the Government of Maldives to combat against COVID-19. Ambassador further assured of more assistance and support in this regard.

