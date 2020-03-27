Maldivian to Operate Cargo Flights Amid COVID-19

Maldives flagship carrier Maldivian has announced plans to operate chartered cargo flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline revealed routes to Colombo, Indian cities of Trivandrum and Chennai, Thailand and Dubai.

Maldivian reports that according to the demand, they will operate chartered flights to other destinations as well.

Managing Director of Maldivian Mohamed Rizvee has stated that the airline’s cargo flights and employees are prepared to help any government authorities that might need their assistance during this period.

He further added that other airlines working with them are ready to help the government as well.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a global crisis. Countries all around the world are taking several measures to contain the disease and to mitigate the negative impact the virus has caused.

