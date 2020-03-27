MIRA Eases Tax Installments Policies Amid COVID-19

Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) has announced several eases to policies to accommodate tax instalments.

In a press statement, MIRA has stated they have extended the instalment tax paying period to 3 months.

The announcement further added that the authority will allow taxpayers to get into an instalment agreement even if they pay a smaller amount as a commitment pay than how much is stated in the policies to pay.

The authority stated that these leniences will be offered until the end of June this year.

MIRA has offered these leniencies to help the public in this economic downfall caused by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives.

