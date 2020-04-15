Ooredoo Maldives Donates Intubation Boxes to NDMA

Ooredoo Maldives has donated 50 Intubation Boxes to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Maldives to help protect healthcare workers during this COVID 19 global pandemic.

Intubation boxes are a recently innovated transparent polycarbonate box that was designed in Taiwan to separate the nurses and physicians from the patient to reduce the risk of contracting the virus while performing intubation for COVID 19 patients. Healthcare workers are at great risk of infection during the intubation procedure as the virus particles can get aerosolized when the tube is inserted into the trachea.

The Intubation Box design from Taiwan was further modified to create a local prototype for the Maldives by Metal Signs Private Limited, as per the guidance of medical professionals from IGMH.

Acting Chief Commercial Officer Hussain Niyaz extended his gratitude Metal Signs for their proactive efforts in the development of the local design of the Intubation Box, and ensuring a seamless and timely production of the equipment in order to hand them over to hospitals as soon as possible.

Ooredoo Maldives continues to extend generous offers with free Data and special payment plans to help customers stay connected with friends and family during the COVID-19 crisis.

