CSM Hosts Sessions on Prostate Cancer

18 hours ago
Cancer Society of Maldives (CSM) plans to host Facebook Livestream session on prostate cancer.

Speakers for the information session are Dr Abdulla Adsar, Consultant Urologist, IGMH, and Dr Mohamed Shifan, Consultant Surgical Oncologist / Head of Oncology, IGMH.

Dr Mariyam Raya will be serving as the moderator for the session.

Facebook Livestream will be held on 27th May, Wednesday, 21:00.

CSM is an NGO established in the Maldives, with an aim of creating cancer awareness, carrying out cancer research, and helping out those affected by cancer.

