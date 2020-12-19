New Seaplane Terminal Could Be in Operation By Mid-2021

Photo: Dynamyst

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL)’s CEO and Managing Director, Gordon Stewart has said that the new seaplane terminal developed at the Velana International Airport (VIA) is expected to begin its operation in the second quarter of 2021.

During a media interaction session on the occasion of reaching the tourism target of 2020, Gordon said that the lounge areas of the new seaplane terminal are now up for bidding and is expected to begin operations in the upcoming year.

Gordon noted that to accommodate the upgrades made to VIA, the operations of the airport has to be enhanced as well and as such, an experienced official has been appointed as VIA’s Operational and Readiness Airport Transfer position. The appointed professional has previously worked in management roles in multiple middle-eastern airports and is from India.

Debates and arguments about the party which will be awarded to manage the new seaplane terminal were observed in the last two years. Allegations on Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) to be fairly awarded the contract was also investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Parliament of Maldives.

Government of Maldives has stated its decision to provide TMA and Manta Air an area of the terminal equivalent to their current areas of use at the same price rate. The remaining area of the terminal is to be rented out under a bidding procedure as the national carrier, Maldivian has stated that it does not require space from the new terminal.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives