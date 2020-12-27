Mediflex Laboratory Offers PCR Testing for Covid-19 in Maldives

Mediflex Laboratory, located at M. Cottage (Gr Floor, Kanbaa Aisaraani Hingun, Male’), is now offering COVID-19 RT PCR testing facilities in the Maldives.

The testing kits are US FDA and WHO approved kits powered by Thermofisher Scientific USA. PCR testing will be done for MVR 1,000 for locals and USD 70 for tourists.

Mediflex Laboratory is also approved by the Health Protection Agency and the Ministry of Health. They offer:

Normal services: where results will be made available in less 12 hours

where results will be made available in less 12 hours Express services: where results will be made available maximum of 6 hours (additional charge)

The Laboratory will be open 09:00hours to 22:00hours and for further information can contact 330 8020 or email [email protected]

Mediflex Laboratory is one of the most advanced clinical laboratories in the Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives