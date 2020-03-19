MTCC to Ease Lease Repayment Conditions

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) have announced that they have decided to ease the lease repayment conditions of Suzuki and Yamaha engine purchases made by the fishermen.

MTCC has stated that they have extended the lease repayment to 3 months from 19th March.

They further added they have exempted the finance cost of the extended period.

This decision was taken to help the fishermen in the economic downfall caused by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives.

