Dhivehi Insurance closes its customer service center from 19th to 26th March

Dhivehi Insurance has announced that they have decided to close its customer service centres from 19th March to 26th March, due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives.

They have also stated that they will be limiting their services during this time to minimize health and exposure risks.

They further revealed that for any policy and quotations related services customers can contact them via [email protected] For claims and document submission customers can reach them through [email protected], and for accounts and payments, customers can contact them via [email protected]

Also, customers can contact them via its hotline 1411 during this time.

This decision was taken to ensure the safety of its customers and employees during the spread of COVID-19 in the Maldives.

