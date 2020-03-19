Maldives Temporarily Bans All Foreign Passenger Vessels

In order to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Maldives has banned the entry of all foreign passenger vessels to the country.

This ban will be effective from 20th March, 12:00 am.

This will prohibit the entry and docking of all passenger’s vessel anywhere in the Maldives.

The government has taken a number of precautionary measures against the rapidly escalating state of the global COVID-19 pandemic. These include a temporarily nationwide shutdown of guesthouses.

Maldives has previously taken border control measures by temporarily suspending all tourist arrivals from UK, Malaysia, China, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran, parts of South Korea, Spain, and certain regions of Germany and France.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives