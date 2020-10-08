MTCC Marks Historical Milestone of Changing Crew of Dredger Vessel “Mahaa Jahraafu” to 100% Maldivians

On 7th October 2020, MTCC made a drastic change by making all its crew on the Mahaa Jahraafu dredger Maldivians. The dredger, which started its operations with a foreign crew, will now employ 17 locals.

“The historical milestone of changing the crew working onboard Mahaa Jaraafu to Maldivians will not only reduce our wage bill on foreign seafarers but also, in turn, provide employment opportunities for locals,” said CEO of MTCC, Adam Azim.

Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger “Mahaa Jarraafu” was officially handed over to Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) in 2017. The 92.95 meters long and 16.30 meters wide dredger was constructed by IHC Holland in Nantong Rainbow shipyard, China.

MTCC is the largest dredging contractor in the country and innovating advanced technologies to improve this service is a major effort by the public company.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives