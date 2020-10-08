Customers Will Be Able to Link BML Issued Cards to PayPal Accounts

With a large increase in the number of unauthorized transactions, BML recently blocked selected PayPal merchants to minimize exposure of customers to fraudulent transactions. This measure was taken in line with standard practice to protect our customers. As a result of blocking these merchants, customers also faced an issue in linking BML cards to their PayPal accounts.

The Bank has now unblocked all merchants on PayPal and customers can now add BML cards to their PayPal account. However, BML will continue to monitor for fraudulent transactions and if similar incidents arise, will take steps to safeguard customers and block merchants where necessary.

BML emphasizes that all BML issued cards are protected by 3D-secure authentication to validate purchases, prevent unauthorized use and prevent financial loss for customers. All customers are advised to review card and account activity for transactions you may not recognize and inform BML of any suspicious transactions. Unauthorized transactions must be disputed no longer than 30 days after the date of the transaction.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives