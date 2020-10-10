Ready to Explore the Pasta-bilities? Order In from Seagull Café’s Delicious Pasta Selection

Seagull Café House offers a great selection of pasta to satisfy your cravings for something equally meaty and cheesy- a great option for both lunch and dinner.

The pasta menu includes Spaghetti Alioli, in olive oil and garlic seasoned with chilli; Spaghetti or Penne Pasta with Tuna Garlic; Spaghetti Bolognaise, finished with shaved parmesan; Spaghetti Carbonara, a classic Italian dish with spaghetti, chicken, egg and cheese served with parmesan cheese; and Lasagne, served with a side salad.

Seagull has also announced new delivery and takeaway timings. You now have a bit more time to order your favourite dishes from the café. New timings: Saturday to Thursday: 0900hrs – 2100hrs Friday: 1500hrs – 2100hrs.

Call 3323332 to place your orders now!

