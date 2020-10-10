The Promising Future of Maldives Tourism- Over 24,000 Beds in 223 Establishments Kick-start Operations

The Ministry of Tourism has revealed that the island nation has seen a steady improvement in its tourism industry since the reopening of its borders. As of 6th October, 223 tourist establishments have re-opened and started their operations. This is more than 24,000 beds in various tourist facility such as resorts, hotels and vessels.

According to the latest statistics by Maldives Immigration, 18,867 tourists have arrived in the Maldives, since the border reopened in July. Many changes have also been brought to the industry since the reopening. This includes receiving the Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Airport Health Accreditation’ by Airports Council International (ACI) and establishing Digital Kiosk at Velana International Airport.

The Maldives has also launched the world’s first Border Miles program. The Maldives Border Miles program is implemented to increase repeat visits. The program is a three-tiered loyalty program made for the tourists. More points will be earned with the increasing number of visits and the duration of the stay. The Maldives Border Miles is to be implemented on 1st December 2020.

Further, the air travel bubble between Maldives and India is the first to be established in South Asia. The bubble permits the movement of Indian tourists, businessmen, work-permit holders to the Maldives. As India is one of the most important markets of Maldives’ Tourism Industry, this step will ensure more Indian tourists to the country.

As per HPA statistics, case numbers have dropped from over a 100 in October, on 7th October 2020 with 89.6% recovery rate. There are no reported community spread in any of the islands in the Maldives. The only community spread is in Male’. With existing safety measures we will be able to manage any unlikely community spread in islands.

” As the tourism industry of the Maldives is slowly reviving and moving towards an encouraging future; as the regulatory body of the industry, our key priority will always be to ensure the safety and security of all stakeholders whilst assuring that tourists have an inimitable experience,” states the Ministry.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives