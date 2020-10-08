MMPRC Commences Rediscover Maldives…the Sunny Side of life Familiarization Trips to Maldives

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has re-commenced familiarization trips from major markets to the Maldives, under the theme “Rediscover Maldives …the sunny side of life.”

The familiarization trips have resumed after its discontinuation due to the closing of borders and implementation of travel restrictions amidst the COVID-19 situation. The aim of the fam trip series is to showcase Maldives as the ideal holiday destination with its stringent COVID-19 measures in place. Further, to deliver those important messages through the trusted sources from key markets and position Maldives as safe destinations due to the measures imposed. As MMPRC has started major marketing and promotional activities in various markets under the Rediscover Maldives tagline, the first media fam trip has arrived from the Indian market yesterday.

On 7th October, MMPRC welcomes five Indian media journalists from major well-known publications. The media team will feature their experiences and discoveries of Maldives in publications such as The pioneer, Tripodo, Times Travel (TOI), Hindustan Times and Conde Nast India. The media team is hosted by Kandima Maldives and Heritance Aarah for six nights in the Maldives and will experience activities such as signature cuisines, wellness activities, snorkelling experiences and sunset cruise in each of these properties.

Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side” of life aims to strengthen the market presence and welcome back tourists once again, to relive beautiful moments in the archipelago. It further unveils the geographical beauty of the Maldives and aims to focus on the isolated nature of the Maldives which provides an ideal environment and a safe haven for tourists, during these uncertain times.

With the air travel bubble initiation between Indian and Maldives, tourists are able to visit the Maldives more frequently now. Thus, MMPRC has increased its marketing efforts in the Indian market to regain the market share and increase tourist arrivals from India, Campaigns with Wedding sutra targeting honeymoon segments and radio promotion have commenced in India this month additionally, MMPRC has participated in SATTE GenX – virtual exhibition. MMPRC is currently conducting major marketing activities in key markets such as Global campaign with CNN, Integrated webinar sessions in china, a campaign with FVW in German-speaking markets and campaign with Travel weekly targeting the UK market which has 1.5 million page views. Furthermore, MMPRC has successfully concluded the Rediscover Maldives webinar series in September which was targeted to travel trade in source markets.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives