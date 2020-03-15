MTCC Holds Management Meeting Online Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has held its management meeting online to support government and HPA in its efforts to contain the COVID-19.

MTCC’s CEO has stated as its a contracting company they have to continue the work as a normal day, thus they have been maintaining a social distance and have conducted meetings online.

MTCC has been taking several precautionary measures against the disease including sanitizing the walkway and passenger counter area of Meyna Gimatha Hulhumale’ ferry terminal.

MTCC is focused on cleaning all high commuter touchpoints and ensuring that hand sanitizer is available to staff and passengers.

