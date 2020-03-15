FAM Closes From 22nd March to 28th March Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Football Association of Maldives (FAM) has announced that the association will be closed from 22nd March to 28th March.

In a press statement released by the FAM, they have stated that this decision was taken under the instruction of the government and the Health Protection Agency (HPA) to contain the virus.

They further added that this was a precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety of its employees, players, their families, and respective individuals.

FAM also instructed all its employees to work via telecommunication during this time and stated that all correspondences made to the association will be accepted through its email.

The government has also closed its offices from 19th March to 26th March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

