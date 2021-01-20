Government Takes Initiative in Opening Schools Under Special Protocol

After nine long months of interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all the schools in Male’ have resumed studies under the special protocol rolled out by the Ministry of Education.

Under this special protocol, sessions are conducted on a hybrid model where each session is limited to a maximum of 5 teaching hours, and the remaining studies are done online. Hence, the need for remote education is still vital for teachers and students.

With the resuming of a new term this year, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, Science and Technology has taken the initiative to facilitate digital assistance during the first quarter for all students and teachers.

This Government initiative is supported by free data allowances to the list of teachers and students provided by the Ministry of Education. This extra support will enable them access to educational resources, virtual classrooms and eLearning content.

Education is a vital part of community development. Hence, the education sector was ceaselessly supported during the past year, even with the unprecedented halt brought by the pandemic. Under several initiatives to facilitate remote working, the remote learning experience was enhanced by awarding free data and discounts to students and teachers.

