ADK Alters Operation Procedures Amid Spike in Covid Cases

ADK Hospital has changed its admittance and operations procedure as the number of COVID-19 continues to increase.

The private hospital reported via a press release that all Out Patient Department (OPD) consultations will be conducted virtually due to some staffers being placed in quarantine.

ADK hospital further comments that the health facility will be discontinuing elective surgeries temporarily and no more patients will be admitted to the hospital until further notice. Additionally, patient visitation to the hospital has been temporarily suspended.

Regardless of these changes, the hospital reassures that some services will continue as before, including diagnoses of patients and admittance of those brought into the hospital’s emergency.

ADK hospital also calls for avoiding visiting the hospital in non-essential situations. Moreover, if you must visit the hospital, ADK advises visiting with no more than one companion.

ADK had also announced that they would be closing down the High Dependency Unit (HDU) temporarily following the detection of Covid-19 from three patients that had been discharged from the HDU after treatment.

Services of the HDU were halted immediately for disinfection, and all the employees at the hospital that came into contact with the positive cases have since been quarantined.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives