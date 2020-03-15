Authorities Disinfect Male’ City

Maldivian authorities have begun the initiative to disinfect the Male’ city amid the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the Maldives.

Male’ City Mayor Shifa Mohamed has stated that Male’ city ring road will be disinfected with chlorine water, and they will be using a bowser to disinfect the smaller and inner roads of the city.

She further added that the disinfecting process involves two phases, which are cleaning the roads and collecting waste and pallets that are potentially dangerous to the public

Also, the mayor highlighted that chlorine water will not affect any vehicles.

Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) has revealed that they are working on completing the disinfecting process in two days, however, if it’s not completed in two days they will continue in the following days as well.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives