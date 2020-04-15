MPL Clears 98 Cargo Containers

98 containers (136 TEU) of cargo at ports of Male’ and Hulhumale’ have been cleared, Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) has revealed.

MPL completed the clearance of cargo on 20th May.

MPL has cleared 10 different varieties of perishable items. These include 20 bags of ash gourd, 1020 bags of potato, 59 bags of watermelon, 24 bunches of bananas, 108 crates of tomato, 504 cartons of pineapples, 6 bags of beetroot, 40 cartons of mango, 120 bags of cabbage, and 240 bags of pumpkin.

MPL dispatched cleared container at Male’ Commercial Harbour (MCH) and Hulhumale’ Container Terminal (HCT) via land (truck, container-trailer) and vessels.

