ACC Reports No Misconduct in Procurement of Ventilators

An investigation into government procedures and work in procurement of ventilators has not revealed any misconduct so far, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said.

The investigation was launched after some government figures were accused of corruption in the process to procure ventilators from private companies.

President of ACC Mariyam Shiuna stated in a Parliamentary committee that they have received all necessary documents regarding the case.

ACC investigation found that the government awarded contracts to three private companies to procure 149 ventilators in total. The three companies that were awarded contracts to procure ventilators were Naadu Private Limited (24 ventilators), MedTech Maldives Private Limited (50 ventilators), and Executor General Trading, Dubai, UAE (75 ventilators). Government has received only 22 ventilators so far.

Government has only made payment to Dubai based company, Executor General Trading. A payment of MVR 31.05 million was made to the company.

Health Ministry has stated that contracts were awarded to trusted companies that were recommended by the technical figures of the Ministry.

ACC stated that special permits that are obtained to conduct procurement work through a bidding committee of the Ministry under a fixed budget. Hence, ACC noted that special permits that were obtained by the Ministry to operate beyond the set policies could pave the way for corruption and lose the purpose of the procurement system of the government.

Former Prosecutor General Muhuthaaz Muhusin questioned the reason for an inquiry report by the ACC and emphasized on the importance of criminal investigation into the matter.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives