COVID-19 Updates for 23rd May

Maldives has reported 1,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,161 active cases, 109 recoveries, and 4 fatalities.

Here are the latest updates on COVID-19

Announcements by HPA

Additional 58 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by HPA.

A total of 239 frontline workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

All samples taken from N.Manadhoo have tested negative, according to NEOC.

Aasandha services will be available for COVID-19 testing in ADK, Mabrook has said.

Samples have been taken from Hulhumale’ prison inmates and guards.

Authorities have estimated that positive virus figures in could remain below 50.

Expiration date for lockdown has not yet been decided, Mabrook has said.

Parliament approves imposing USD 8 as COVID-19 tax on tourist

Economic Committee has voted in favor of imposing a tax of USD 8 from every tourist arrival to the country, when it reopens, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The tax was proposed by MP for Central Maafannu Ahmed Rasheed.

Donated plasma benefits COVID-19 patients in small US study

Plasma from people who had recovered from COVID-19 showed improved survival rates and were less dependent on oxygen support than other similar hospital patients, according to results of a small US study.

China reports no new cases for first time since pandemic began

China recorded no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 22, the first time it had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began.

Peru extends nationwide lockdown

Peru extended its state of emergency and a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 until the end of June, marking one of the longest periods of mandatory isolation in the world.

