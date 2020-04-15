Moolee Offers Free Delivery of Essential Goods

Ooredoo Maldives’s E-commerce platform ‘Moolee’ has made new items available on its platform for free delivery to Male’ and Hulhumale’.

Newcomers on Moolee include Horizon Fisheries providing Maandhoo Masdhalhu case ( Canned Tuna Chunks in Oil/Brine), supply MV B2B platform providing Enzi Tuna in Oil/Brine cases, Enzi Githeyomirus Sauce, Enzi Rihaakuru bottles, Taza Bottled water (330ml, 500ml, 1500ml and 5ltr bottle cases -5 cases per order), Confood providing an array of Edingborough sauces, juices, jam, and Myojo cup noodles.

Moolee has waived off fees to help small merchants to take their business online and cater more customers across Male’ and Hulhumale’. Merchants can now take their businesses online on Moolee platform within just 24 hours.

Moolee provides its consumers with a seamless digital shopping experience with its services like online payments, free nationwide delivery, easy return system, and genuine product availability for buyers to shop with confidence.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives