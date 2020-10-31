Mohamed Ali Janah Participates in High-level Tripartite Meeting Organized by The World Bank

Mohamed Ali Janah, Chairman of Hotels and Resort Construction Pvt Ltd, has received the prestige of participating in the high-level tripartite meeting organized by The World Bank as the President of the International Federation of Asian and Western Pacific Contractor’s Associations.

Organized by The World Bank, the meeting was held between several multilateral banks, FIDIC, CICA and IFAWPCA. The panellists included the Chief Procurement Officer of the World Bank, Heads of Procurement of the Multilateral Banks including The Asian Development Bank.

The meeting was to discuss the impact of covid-19 on the industry especially on infrastructure projects with the multilateral banks and to convey the main challenges and concerns of the construction community across the globe.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives