Let’s Rebuild Local Tourism! Raastha Webinar 2020 is Now Live

Raastha Webinar 2020, a webinar oriented towards guesthouse businesses, is now live.

The webinar explores the market opportunities and challenges with a distinguished panel, as an attempt to rejuvenate the guesthouse and travel industry of the Maldives. It probes into the various obstacles faced by business in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, analyzing the current market situation of the sector.

Split into two sessions on 31st October, the first session is specifically focused on guesthouse businesses. This session runs from 10 am to 12 pm, and its panellists include Senior Policy Director of Tourism Ministry Ibrahim Farhadh, Vice President of Guesthouse Association of Maldives Abdul Sameeu, as well as CEO of Kaani Hotel & Tours Abdulla Nasheedh.

The second session, running from 1pm to 3 pm, is focused on the travel agency sector. Panellists for this session include MATATO President Abdulla Suood, CEO of Voyages Maldives Aminath Salah, as well as Senior Sales & Marketing Manager at Sun Siyam Travels, Aminath Nina Nazir.

For more information and to view the webinar, visit their Facebook page.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives