Need Funding for Your Project? GEF Small Grants Programme Maldives Can Get You Up to US$ 30,000

The Small Grants Programme (SGP) is a corporate programme of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) since 1992.
The GEF SGP will support small scale projects relating to the 5 thematic areas, for activities that conserve and restore the environment while enhancing people’s wellbeing and livelihoods, taking into consideration gender, vulnerability and equality concerns.
Focal Areas:
1. Biodiversity
2. Climate Change
3. Land Degradation
4. International Waters
5. Persistent Organic Pollutants
Along with the 5 focal areas mentioned above the following multifocal “strategic initiatives” should be kept in mind while formulating concept notes.
1.Community-Based Conservation of Threatened Ecosystems and Species – Terrestrial and International Waters
2. Sustainable Agriculture and Fisheries, and Food Security
3. Climate Change – Low Carbon Energy Access Co-Benefits
4. Local to Global Coalitions for Chemicals and Waste Management
5. Catalyzing Sustainable Urban Solutions
Who Can Apply?
Civil society organizations (CSOs) with priority for national and local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations (CBOs) and scientific communities, advocating for the rights of persons with disability, women, and children.
How Much?
The maximum grant amount obtainable per project is US$ 30,000
However, in exceptional cases US$ 50,000 may be considered
Project Duration
Maximum duration is 24 months.
DEADLINE: 22nd November 2020, Sunday 5.00 pm
For more information and submission of concept notes please refer to the details below;
GEF SGP Hotline: (+960) 7678767 or Email: [email protected] /
Full details are available at the link below:
Source URL: Corporate Maldives
