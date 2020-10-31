Ready to Get Your Hands on iPhone 12? Ooredoo has Opened Pre-orders for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro!

Ooredoo Maldives is offering the new iPhone 12 line-up, including iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone.

Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning on October 30, with availability in November. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit ore.do/app.

