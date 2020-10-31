Maldives Is So Close to Achieving its Tourist Arrivals Target for 2020!

In 2020, a year full of chaos, Maldives has welcomed over 420،000 tourists to the Sunny Side of Life!

Minister of Tourism Dr Mausoom had said that the government is expecting an influx of around 120,000 tourists starting from September until the end of the year, making the total estimated figures to 500,000 tourist arrivals (in total) for the entire year. “If we manage to reduce the COVID-19 numbers, airlines will start operating again and the Maldives will be designated as a safe country.”

The Ministry of Tourism has revealed that the island nation has seen a steady improvement in its tourism industry since the reopening of its borders. As of 6th October, 223 tourist establishments have re-opened and started their operations. This is more than 24,000 beds in various tourist facility such as resorts, hotels and vessels.

Could the Maldives achieve 80,000 arrivals within 2 months?

