MVR 10,000 Is the Penalty for Operating An Unregistered Business Providing Accommodation to Expats

The government has made it mandatory for businesses providing accommodation for ex-pats to register their business and any unregistered business is to be fined by MVR10,000.

Apart from those individuals who provide accommodation to ex-pats, businesses that provide accommodation as a service are to abide by this law. This includes employers that handle the accommodation of their employees as well.

Registered businesses that do not follow the standards for accommodations and living conditions are to be fined by MVR 5000.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives