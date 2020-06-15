Ministry of Tourism to Allow Guesthouses and Hotels for Transit Purposes

Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to allowing Guesthouses and Hotels in Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale’ to be used for transit purposes from July 15, 2020, under special consideration.

As the Maldives moves forward after the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusting to a new normal and getting ready to restart the economy, and open the international border on July 15, 2020, the Ministry of Tourism, together with the tourism industry is preparing for the reopening and welcoming of tourists.

Section D2 of the ‘Guideline for Restarting Tourism in Maldives’ which was published by the Ministry of Tourism on June 23, 2020, states that guest houses and hotels in inhabited islands can accommodate tourists for an overnight stay for transit purposes. Hence under this section of the Guideline and line with HPA standards, the Ministry will issue permits to guest houses and hotels in Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale’.

Furthermore, all such guest houses and hotels shall abide by the standards set forth under Section D2 of the ‘Guideline for Restarting Tourism in the Maldives’.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives