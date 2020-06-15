Maldives First Virtual B2B Expo to Begin on 1st July 2020

Supply.mv is set to launch the Maldives’ first virtual B2B Expo on the 1st of July 2020. The event is set to proceed until the 31st of August 2020. “With the current public health crisis disallowing physical events, we feel that this event is especially essential to businesses right now.

As the economy reopens, and businesses try to get back on their feet we believe this event will give a helpful push towards increasing sales.”, says Raidh Shaaz Waleed, CEO of Supply.mv, “There is also the added benefit of a virtual event that our exhibitors will not have to bear any costs for bulky stand setups, we offer a turnkey solution to showcase your products.”

The virtual B2B expo will be a 24/7 event held completely online, showcasing a variety of products from various companies in the Maldives.

Throughout the event, the website will feature various promotions and giveaways. Furthermore, visiting customers will be able to engage with suppliers via live chat, request for quotations, and place orders all within a few clicks.

Supply.mv hopes to grant the opportunity for as many suppliers a possible to exhibit their products and has thus set a very minimal listing fee. “We are sponsoring this event because we believe the future of B2B sales lies in digital platforms, and Supply.mv is a Brotherhood Investments is the main sponsor of the event while Ondhigo Maldives, Ooredoo

Maldives, United Food Suppliers, Redwave, and Coca-Cola are partnering as category sponsors.“We are expecting the event to gather an audience comprised similarly to our platform’s current customer base; resort and guesthouse purchasers, retailers, corporate procurers and even individual citizens wishing to buy wholesale goods.”, says Sharaf, General Manager of Supply.mv, “we are very excited to be hosting this event, and hope it will turn out to be successful and profitable for all involved.”

About Supply.mv: Supply.mv is the biggest digital B2B marketplace in the Maldives. It enables wholesalers to list and sell their products on the marketplace while allowing customers the convenience to get quotations from and place orders with multiple suppliers at once, all from one location. Supply.mv is a project incubated and powered by Ooredoo’s Niru Accelerator program.

