Another group of Sri Lankans stranded in Maldives return

A group of Sri Lankans, who were stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 global outbreak, arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The group consisting of 178 Sri Lankans were repatriated from the Maldives. They arrived at the Mattala International Airport in Hambantota via a special flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines.

Meanwhile, a group of Sri Lankans who were stranded in South Korea arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The group of 262 Sri Lankans were repatriated via a special Sri Lankan Airlines flight today.

Sri Lankans stranded overseas due to COVID-19 has been repatriated in batches by the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

