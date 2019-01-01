Ministry of Islamic Affairs Announces Refund of Hajj Payments to Companies

Ministry of Islamic Affairs has released a statement regarding the cancellation of Hajj proposal. The Ministry has announced the decision to provide refunds to the companies that make arrangements for Hajj pilgrims.

The government of Saudi Arabia stated that due to the global pandemic, this year Hajj pilgrimage will only be allowed for residents of Saudi Arabia and those who are already in the country. Hence, Maldives was not allocated a quota for the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

During February, the Maldives government had opened the opportunity for companies seeking to send pilgrims on the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj to Mecca, Saudi Arabia to submit their proposals.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives