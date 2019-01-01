Average Household Income in the Maldives is MVR 28,764

According to a survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the average income of a household in the Maldives is MVR 28,764.

The survey indicates that there are 87,537 households in inhabited islands where 41,737 (48%) of households are in Male city while 54,808 households in atolls. The average income of households in Male’ city is MVR 35,596 while the average income of households in atolls is MVR 19,633.

The survey further reflects that the average number of income earners in households is 2.6 while the average number of people living in households is 5.2. In addition, 82% of households are built privately while 15% of households are government-built flats and raw houses. And, the average number of rooms in households in 4.4 where 9% of the total households are crowded. Moreover, 12% of households in Male city have more than 3 people living in one room compared to 6% of households in atolls.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives