Fathaha Star Reopens After Renovation

Fathaha Star located in Orchid Magu in Male` has reopened last night at 7 pm after renovation. The shop was closed on 6th January 2020 for renovation.

Fathaha revealed that the initial plan was to reopen for Ramadan, but due to the pandemic, it was difficult to bring in the materials required for renovation.

Customers will find all products sold by Fathaha, especially traditional products, as well as new products including planting pots, stand, artificial, plastic, and natural tree plants.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives