MIFCO Looking to Expand Into New Markets

MIFCO has announced they are looking to expand their products into new potential markets.

The company has already held discussions with several new potential customers, and fish exporters. MIFCO’s Managing Director Ismail Fauzi said the company had already begun working on expanding into the Turkish and Canadian market.

Currently, canned fish products exported to European markets primarily go to the UK.

Despite the demand for frozen fish dropping slightly recently, MIFCO reported they have received preorders for canned fish products for the next three months.

