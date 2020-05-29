Al- Shaali to Provide Boat Yard Services During Pandemic

Al-Shaali will be providing boatyard services to those who want to renovate and repair boats during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Al-Shaali’s Marine Operations Manager Ismail Shareef has said.

Services other than repairing that are usually available in a boatyard will also be available, Shareef added.

The company has stated that generous discounts and maximum flexibility will be offered to customers, after taking into account the scope of the service provided.

Al-Shaali instructs those interested in their services to contact them via 6646066 or 7776482.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives