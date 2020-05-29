Maldives Invites World to Kick-start Tourism, Get Chance To Win Over 30 Free Holidays

Join us this evening at 20:00 hrs, as the world comes together to celebrate the picturesque islands of Maldives and stand the chance to win over 30 free holidays to the destination.

Well-wishers from all over the world, together with the tourism industry of the Maldives will be taking part in the Facebook Live Event, “Maldives: The Sun Will Shine Again.” We hope to convey our love and hope through this event to show future travellers that the Maldives awaits with arms wide open.

Apart from the appearance of international figures and performances by local artists, a quiz will be held throughout to entice the viewers! 30 prizes from resorts and guest houses will be given away to the lucky winners for a free holiday opportunity in the Maldives.

This event is hosted by MMPRC in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Public Service Media (PSM), Orca Media Group and Mondhu Productions.

Tune in on Monday, 8th June 2020, at 20:00 hrs (GMT+5) – The Sun Will Shine Again.

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/586833138630960/

Full details are available at the link below:

