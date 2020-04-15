Maldivian Schedules Domestic Cargo Flights

The government’s spokesperson Mohamed Mabrook Azeez has announced that Maldivian has scheduled domestic cargo flights.

Mabrook Azeez has stated that Maldivian has scheduled cargo flights within the Maldives as there have been difficulties in transportation of goods to islands from capital city Male’ due to the lockdown in the Greater Male’ area.

He has further stated domestic cargo flights will be scheduled for every day, and Local Government Authority (LGA) is working with Councils to arrange goods to deliver the islands.

In addition to that, he noted that those who have finished their quarantine period can go back to their islands via these domestic cargo flights.

Maldivian is already operating cargo flights internationally to bring essential items to the Maldives amid the lockdown.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives