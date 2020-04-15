Ooredoo Offers Special Promotions for Ramadan Month

Ooredoo Maldives has offered new special promotions for Ramadan month to keep its customers connected.

Ooredoo has offered Daily Data Combo for its Prepaid Customers. Through this package, customers will get 1GB Data on Ooredoo’s 4G network and unlimited calls within the network for MVR 35. In addition to that, Ooredoo Prepaid customers will receive 50% extra data when activating any monthly data packs via Ooredoo App throughout the month of Ramadan.

Also, customers will receive 5x bonus data on recharges of MVR 50 and above made via Ooredoo App.

Furthermore, Oooredoo has partnered with Viber to provide immediate prayer alerts to its customers throughout the Ramadan month. Customers can download the Viber Sticker Pack to activate the prayer alerts.

Ooredoo Maldives has offered free prayer alerts throughout the Ramadan month via SMS as well. To subscribe Ooredoo customers can send “GO” to 4777. In addition to that, Ooredoo customers can listen to Quran verses on ReethiTune services for free by sending “Ramadan” to 4000.

Ooredoo Maldives MD & CEO, Najib Khan said that they understand the importance of keeping the communities connected at this challenging time, hence they will remain committed to doing so through their technologies and services. Also, he has thanked those who are working from home and those who are staying at the office away from their loved ones, for their devoted efforts in catering to the communication needs of people across the Maldives. He has wished a joyous Ramadan on behalf of the Ooredoo Maldives.

