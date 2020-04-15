JAAH Denies Allegations About Employees Pay

JAAH has denied the rumours about the company not being able to pay salary to its employees. The company has also denied allegations that its employees are being fined.

JAAH explained that they had faced challenges in processing salaries for the month of February, and Ramadan bonuses for their foreign staff due to the economic downfall from COVID-19.

However, the company assured that there have not been any layoffs and full salaries have been given to all staff.

JAAH Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Jausa Trading Maldives Private Limited) was incorporated in the Republic of Maldives with the aim of import, export, marketing, advertisement and trading operations. JAUSA Ceramic City (formerly known as JAUSA Traders) has been one of the leaders of the local tiles and sanitary ware industry for the past two decades. And in 2019, they expanded by providing a one-stop Interior Solutions outlet under the name of JCC (JAAH City Centre).

JCC is well known for its high quality and affordable home improvement products. It includes a collection of high-end decorative, home appliances, kitchen and bathroom products from internationally renowned brands including Lanka Tiles, Nitco, American Standard, Coco, Vado, Häfele, Permoglaze, and Sayerlack.

