Maldives to Host Webinar On Solutions to COVID-19 Crisis

Presented by Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) in association with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Tripadvisor will be hosting a webinar “React, Rethink, Recover: Solutions to the COVID-19 Crisis” for the Maldives tourism industry marketeers.

This 90-minute webinar, MMPRC in association with the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) and Tripadvisor, will be led by Damian Cook (CEO of E-Tourism Frontiers), who has managed global tourism crises including the SARS and Ebola outbreaks, and will offer practical assistance moving beyond reassurance and information into solutions outlining a prioritized plan for organisations to follow:

React: How to interpret the current data and situation, and carry out risk and threat assessments for your trade, assets and markets.

Rethink: How to redistribute budgets, source emergency resources, and assess new priority post-crisis markets, segments and spend during the crisis.

Recover: How to be prepared for the end or ongoing evolution of the situation to be recovery ready and more resilient to future crises.

The 90-minute session will be led by Damian Cook, CEO of E-Tourism Frontiers who has managed global tourism crises including the SARS and Ebola outbreaks and will offer practical assistance moving beyond reassurance and information into solutions outlining a prioritised plan for organisations to follow.

Other speakers set to address the attendees include:

Thoyyib Mohamed: Managing Director, MMPRC

Dr Mario Hardy: CEO, PATA

Paul Pruangkarn: Director of Communications and External Affairs, PATA

Sarah Mathews: Group Head of Destination Marketing for the Asia Pacific, TripAdvisor

Leon Chan: Business Development Manager for the Asia Pacific, TripAdvisor

Interested parties can register for the webinar here.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives