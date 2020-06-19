Maldives To Restart Tourism From 15th July | Here Are The Resorts That Will Open

Maldives will restart tourism and reopen borders for visitors from all nationalities from 15th July 2020, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih confirms. Tourists travelling to the Maldives will be provided a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival.

Regular official updates on travel to the Maldives are provided on the websites of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

Confirmed booking in a tourist establishment registered with the Ministry of Tourism, prior to travelling to the Maldives is mandatory.

Tourist resorts, liveaboard vessels and hotels located on uninhabited islands are open for bookings starting from July 15, 2020.

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be open for bookings starting from August 1, 2020.

Booking Accommodation

However, guest houses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to accommodate transiting passengers waiting for domestic transfers under special permits. Transit arrangements can be made through the primary facility where the stay is booked.

Tourists are advised to directly check offers and operational status with the preferred tourist establishments on their websites and mobile apps.

Tourists who are visiting the Maldives during Phase 1 of opening shall book their entire stay in one registered establishment. Stays at multiple resorts and hotels are not permitted during this period. However, exemptions will be made for transit arrangements.

Entry to the Maldives

Tourists will not be subject to any quarantine measures upon arrival to the Maldives.

Tourists will not be required to submit any medical test results for entry to the Maldives. However, travellers presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival will be subjected to a PCR test at the traveller’s cost.

Additionally, local health authorities may conduct random testing, at no cost to travellers.

A health declaration card will be required as part of the on-arrival procedure.

Departure from the Maldives

Testing services are available in Maldives for tourists who require COVID-19 test results to return to their countries of origin or another destination.

Resorts that will open:

From July 15th

Constance Halaveli

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Angsana Ihuru

Angsana Velavaru

Taj Exotica Maldives Resort & Spa

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Waldorf Astoria

Furaveri Island Resort & Spa

Fihalhohi Island Resort

Noku Maldives

Cocoon Maldives

You & Me by Cocoon Maldives

Lily Beach Resort & Spa

Amilla Fushi Maldives Resort and Residences

From August

Cheval Blanc Randheli

ROBINSON Club Noonu

Centara Hotels & Resorts

Vakkaru Maldives

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort

From September

Kandima Maldives

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Kagi Maldives Spa Island

Filitheyo Island Resort

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa

From October

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

ROBINSON Club Maldives

Outrigger Konotta Maldives

Rihiveli The Dream

The St. Regis Maldives

Kurumba Maldives

Velassaru Maldives

Kuramathi Maldives

Kandolhu Maldives

Dhigali Maldives

Faarufushi Maldives

Seaside Finolhu

Fushifaru Maldives

Heritance Aarah

Adaaran Prestige Vadoo

Adaaran Prestige water villas

Adaaran Prestige Ocean Villas

Adaaran Select Meedhuparu

Adaaran Select Huduranfushi

Adaaran Club Rannalhi

Medhufushi Island Resort

Official Guideline for Safe Tourism

*Kindly note that dates are confirmed by the resorts and we will keep on updating the list as we get the information.

Full details are available at the link below:

