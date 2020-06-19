Maldives To Restart Tourism From 15th July | Here Are The Resorts That Will Open

Maldives will restart tourism and reopen borders for visitors from all nationalities from 15th July 2020, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih confirms. Tourists travelling to the Maldives will be provided a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival.
Regular official updates on travel to the Maldives are provided on the websites of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.
Confirmed booking in a tourist establishment registered with the Ministry of Tourism, prior to travelling to the Maldives is mandatory.
Tourist resorts, liveaboard vessels and hotels located on uninhabited islands are open for bookings starting from July 15, 2020.
Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be open for bookings starting from August 1, 2020.
Booking Accommodation
However, guest houses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to accommodate transiting passengers waiting for domestic transfers under special permits. Transit arrangements can be made through the primary facility where the stay is booked.
Tourists are advised to directly check offers and operational status with the preferred tourist establishments on their websites and mobile apps.
Tourists who are visiting the Maldives during Phase 1 of opening shall book their entire stay in one registered establishment. Stays at multiple resorts and hotels are not permitted during this period. However, exemptions will be made for transit arrangements.
Entry to the Maldives
Tourists will not be subject to any quarantine measures upon arrival to the Maldives.
Tourists will not be required to submit any medical test results for entry to the Maldives. However, travellers presenting with symptoms of COVID-19 upon arrival will be subjected to a PCR test at the traveller’s cost.
Additionally, local health authorities may conduct random testing, at no cost to travellers.
A health declaration card will be required as part of the on-arrival procedure.
Departure from the Maldives
Testing services are available in Maldives for tourists who require COVID-19 test results to return to their countries of origin or another destination.
Resorts that will open:
From July 15th
- Constance Halaveli
- Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru
- Angsana Ihuru
- Angsana Velavaru
- Taj Exotica Maldives Resort & Spa
- Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
- Waldorf Astoria
- Furaveri Island Resort & Spa
- Fihalhohi Island Resort
- Noku Maldives
- Cocoon Maldives
- You & Me by Cocoon Maldives
- Lily Beach Resort & Spa
- Amilla Fushi Maldives Resort and Residences
From August
- Cheval Blanc Randheli
- ROBINSON Club Noonu
- Centara Hotels & Resorts
- Vakkaru Maldives
- Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
- Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa
- Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
From September
- Kandima Maldives
- Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Maldives
- Gili Lankanfushi Maldives
- Kagi Maldives Spa Island
- Filitheyo Island Resort
- Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
From October
- The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
- ROBINSON Club Maldives
- Outrigger Konotta Maldives
- Rihiveli The Dream
- The St. Regis Maldives
- Kurumba Maldives
- Velassaru Maldives
- Kuramathi Maldives
- Kandolhu Maldives
- Dhigali Maldives
- Faarufushi Maldives
- Seaside Finolhu
- Fushifaru Maldives
- Heritance Aarah
- Adaaran Prestige Vadoo
- Adaaran Prestige water villas
- Adaaran Prestige Ocean Villas
- Adaaran Select Meedhuparu
- Adaaran Select Huduranfushi
- Adaaran Club Rannalhi
- Medhufushi Island Resort
Official Guideline for Safe Tourism
*Kindly note that dates are confirmed by the resorts and we will keep on updating the list as we get the information.
To submit your property for the list above, kindly fill the attached survey via link.
Full details are available at the link below:
Source URL: Corporate Maldives
