Maldives Aims To Welcome 850,000 Tourists In 2020

With the reopening of borders, Maldives sets a new target to welcome 850,000 tourists in 2020.

Speaking at the press conference held on 23rd June, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that with the reopening of the borders, Maldives will be able to welcome tourists from July or August.

“Some resorts have already said that they can maintain occupancy at 30%”, he added. “That’s a good sign. Our estimate is to welcome 850,00 tourists this year. We are looking for an increase in demand towards the end of the year.”

The Maldives will restart tourism and reopen borders for visitors from all nationalities from 15th July 2020. Tourists travelling to the Maldives will be provided a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival.

President further highlighted that it is a piece of good news for the country that UAE and Germany have marked Maldives safe to travel post-pandemic.

China too has assured outbound travel to the Maldives, however tourists returning to China after the trips have to carry a PCR test done within 120 hours prior to their return. Maldives government has assured arrangements as such to the Chinese government, the president revealed. Preparations are underway to install a testing machine (with a capacity to do 1,000 tests per day) with aid from the China government.

Maldives ceased on-arrival visa to all tourists from 27th March 2020 as a precautionary measure to curb the spreading of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The tourism industry came to a halt with the travel ban imposed by the government.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives